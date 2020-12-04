Blizzard, ice slick, and wind to batter Kazakhstan Dec 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan on December 4, Kazinform reports.

The atmospheric fronts will bring snow to some areas of the country as well as precipitation to the south and southeast. Only the west is to see weather mostly without precipitation. Occasional fog, blizzards and strong wind as well as ice slick in the south are predicted as well.

Occasional fog, ice slick as well as blizzards and 15-20mps wind in places in the afternoon are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Turkestan, East Kazakhstan regions are to brace for occasional fog, blizzard as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime. Ice slick in places is predicted for Turkestan region as well.

Fog, blizzard, and 15-20mps wind will hit Akmola region locally.

Fog is to coat some areas of Almaty region. 15-20mps wind will batter Zhalanashkol district of Almaty region.

West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions are to brace for occasional fog. Ice slick will hit Mangistau region locally. A heavy frost of minus 22 degrees Celsius is to grip the north of Mangistau region.