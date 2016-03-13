Blizzard, ice slick, fog forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard, ice slick, fog expected on the entire territory of Kazakhstan on Sunday, "Kazhydromet" RSE reported.

Fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in most parts of the country.

Strong wind of 20-25 mps is forecast for the area of Alakol lakes, Almaty region.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Kyzylorda region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau oblasts.

Blowing snow, fog, black ice, strong wind of 15-20 mps is expected in Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan regions.