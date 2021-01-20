Blizzard, ice-slick, snow and rain mixed to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan for January 21-24 as blizzard, ice-slick and heavy precipitations are approaching, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions will brace for ground blizzard, high wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick are expected tomorrow to batter East Kazakhstan. Strong wind will hit the region locally. Heavy precipitations, (snow and rain), blizzard, fog and ice-slick are set to grip the region on January 22-23. Wind will gust up to 15-20, 23-28 locally 30 m/s and more.

Karaganda region is also forecast to face heavy snow and rain mixed, blizzard, fog and ice-slick. Wind will batter the region sweeping greater than 30m/s.

Ground blizzard, fog and ice-slick will grip tomorrow Kyzylorda region.

Turkestan region will observe fog, ice-slick, high wind up to 30 m/s and more. Heavy precipitations are expected in the region.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in Zhambyl region, high wind will roll through the region on January 22-24. Snow and rain mixed will strike the region.