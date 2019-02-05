Blizzard in Astana delays flight to Frankfurt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana-Frankfurt flight is delayed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee.

"For now, flight КС 921 operated by Air Astana en-route Astana-Frankfurt is delayed at the Astana Airport due to the weather conditions (visibility not exceeding 700 meters). As of 6:30 pm, February 5, the total visibility on the runway is 450 meters, the air temperature is -25 degrees Celcius, and the wind speed is 13 meters per second," the statement says.



According to the forecast, the adverse weather conditions will persist in Kazakhstan. In this regard, it is recommended that passengers in advance check the status of their flights via the call centers and on the official websites of the airlines.



The call centers of Air Astana in Almaty: +7 7272 444477, in Astana: +7 7172 584477, cell phone: +7 702 7024477. The call center of SCAT Airlines: +7 7252 998880.