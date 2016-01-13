Blizzard shut down roads in seven regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Highways are closed in seven regions of the country due to deteriorating weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Ruslan Imankulov, spokesman of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

(Astana)

"Astana-Karaganda" highway has been closed for all types of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions (snowstorm, limiting visibility).

(Akmola region)

"Almaty-Yekaterinburg" (1275-1353 km) section of road is closed for all kinds of vehicles due to worsening weather conditions (lack of visibility, snowstorm).

(Aktobe region)

Snowstorm has shut down road "Khromtau-Badamsha" (0-45 km) for all types of vehicles.

(East Kazakhstan region)

Deteriorating weather conditions (snowstorm, poor visibility) have shut down vehicular traffic on the following roads:

- "Ayagoz-Sentry" (0-100 km);

- "Kurchum-Kalzhyr" (0-131 km).

(Karaganda region)

Blizzard has restricted vehicular traffic on all highways of the region.

(Kyzylorda Region)

Worsening weather conditions (rain) has closed "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar-Uspenka-Russian Federation" (12-216 km) section of road for all types of vehicles.

(Pavlodar region)

Snowstorm (poor visibility) shut down the following roads:

- "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (1135-1206 km);

- "Kalkaman-Maykayn-Bayanauyl Umutker-Ulyanovsk" (138-231 km).