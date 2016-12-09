Blizzard shuts down Astana-Petropavlovsk highway

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard and wind with gusts up to 20 mps forced local authorities to shut down the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.

The motorway was closed for all types of transport at 6:30 p.m. on December 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Sections of the Kokshetau-Atbasar, Zhaksy-Yessil-Buzuluk, Kostanay-Auelikol-Surgan, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Yekaterinburg-Almaty hgihways were closed in Akmola region as well.