  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Blizzard shuts down Astana-Petropavlovsk highway

    07:18, 09 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blizzard and wind with gusts up to 20 mps forced local authorities to shut down the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway.

    The motorway was closed for all types of transport at 6:30 p.m. on December 8, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Sections of the Kokshetau-Atbasar, Zhaksy-Yessil-Buzuluk, Kostanay-Auelikol-Surgan, Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk and Yekaterinburg-Almaty hgihways were closed in Akmola region as well.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Kazakhstan Astana Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!