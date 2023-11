Blizzard shuts down roads in five regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Vehicular traffic has been restricted in five regions of Kazakhstan, according to the Committee for Emergency Situations.

Thus, in Astana snowstorm closed traffic on "Astana-Karaganda", "Astana-Pavlodar" roads for all types of vehicles. In Karaganda region ice slick, snow storm caused restriction of transport movement in all directions. In Akmola region "Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty" (16-205 km) road section is closed for all types of vehicles. Snowstorm and poor visibility have closed "Koshkarata-Zharykbas-Birlik"road section (100-131km) for all types of vehicles (South Kazakhstan region). In Pavlodar region due to the deteriorating weather conditions (storm, black ice) traffic on the road sections "Kyzylorda-Pavlodar" (1135-1206 km), "Astana-Yereimentau-Shiderty" (205-259 km) is closed for all types of vehicles. Snowstorm and poor visibility have closed "Almaty - Ust-Kamenogorsk" (977-1073 km), "Shemonaikha-border of the Russian Federation" (108-123 km) road sections in East Kazakhstan region. In addition, from 9 am transport movement on "Ust-Kamenogorsk-Targyn-Samara" (62-145 km) highway has been closed for all types of vehicles.