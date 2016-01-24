Blizzard shuts down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in three regions of Kazakhstan were forced to close roads due to bad weather conditions.

Blowing snow shut down a section of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Karaganda region on Sunday morning.

A section of the Ucharal-Dostyk highway was closed in Almaty region on Saturday night due to strong wind, blizzard and poor visibility.

A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region was shut down on Saturday afternoon due to blowing snow and poor visibility.