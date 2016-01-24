  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Blizzard shuts down roads in three regions of Kazakhstan

    12:43, 24 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Authorities in three regions of Kazakhstan were forced to close roads due to bad weather conditions.

    Blowing snow shut down a section of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Karaganda region on Sunday morning.
    A section of the Ucharal-Dostyk highway was closed in Almaty region on Saturday night due to strong wind, blizzard and poor visibility.
    A section of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway in Akmola region was shut down on Saturday afternoon due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Akmola region Almaty region Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!