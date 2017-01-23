Blizzard shuts down roads in two regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic restrictions have been imposed in two regions of Kazakhstan due to worsening weather conditions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Yekaterinburg-Almaty, the Karaganda-Balkhash, the Kyzylorda-Ayagoz-Bugaz and the Karaganda-Karkaralinsk highways were closed for all types of transport in Karaganda regions due to blowing snow, blizzard and poor visibility.



Authorities of East Kazakhstan region shut down sections of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Semey, the Tavriya-Semey, the Omsk-Maikapshagay, the Semey-Kalbatau, the Almaty-Ust-Kamenogorsk, the Kalbatau-Ulanskoye and the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Shemonaikha-Russia motorways for all types of transport due to blizzard and poor visibility as well.