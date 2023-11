ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Worsening weather conditions have shut down two sections of roads in East Kazakhstan region.

"Voskresenovka - Petropavlovka - Shelehovo - Bel - Agash - Dmitrievka" (20-47 km), "Novopokrovka - Petropavlovka - Zubair - Baitanat - border with Russian Federation" (30-41 km) sections of roads have been closed due to blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee of Interior Ministry.