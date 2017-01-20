Blizzard, stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall and blizzard are to hit northern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

"Wind gusting up to 15-25 mps and warmer temperature are forecast for North Kazakhstan region as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement on Friday.



A mix of snow and rain and black ice are expected in southern Kazakhstan. Stiff western wind with gusts of 20-28 mps will batter the southern part of the country.