    Blizzard, stiff wind to hit Kazakhstan this weekend

    12:00, 20 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall and blizzard are to hit northern Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Wind gusting up to 15-25 mps and warmer temperature are forecast for North Kazakhstan region as well," Kazhydromet said in a statement on Friday.

    A mix of snow and rain and black ice are expected in southern Kazakhstan. Stiff western wind with gusts of 20-28 mps will batter the southern part of the country.

