Blizzard, strong wind predicted in Kazakhstan on January 14
In Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second and blizzard are expected. Besides, it will be foggy in North Kazakhstan region.
The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.
Almaty region will see patches of fog. In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 mps, sometimes with 25 mps gusts.
In Kyzylorda region, patchy fog, ice slick, and 15-20 mps strong winds are expected.
In Kostanay region, there will be a snowstorm accompanied by a 15-20 mps wind.
As for Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions, there will be patches of fog and 15-20 mps wind.
Patchy fog is also predicted in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. In addition, the roads will be icy in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.