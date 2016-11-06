Blizzard to hit 3 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather with precipitation will persist in northern Kazakhstan today, November 6. Southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog, black ice, bleak wind and blowing snow are forecast for some regions of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.



Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.



Blizzard will hit Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.