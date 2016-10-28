Blizzard to hit E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Chances of black ice, stiff wind and blizzard will be high in some parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Almaty and East Kazakhstan regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Atyrau, Zhambyl, Akmola and Mangistau regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 16-21 mps in Zhambyl region.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan region.