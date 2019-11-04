  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Blizzard to hit Kazakhstan on Monday

    07:19, 04 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation will douse most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday. Meteorologists predict that stiff wind, fog, black ice will be observed in the northwest, north, center and northeast of the country, blizzard is expected in northeast, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Black ice, will cover roads in Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Wind will gust up to 15-25 mps in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be steeped in fog.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!