Blizzard to hit most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfall, fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard will take hold of most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only northeastern part of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Blizzard will hit Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.



Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in Almaty, Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions.