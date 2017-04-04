Blizzard to hit N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high across Kazakhstan today, especially in southeastern and northwestern parts of the country. Only southwestern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, fog and black ice are forecast for northern Kazakhstan and blizzard - for northwestern Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard will hit Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind will reach 25 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Pavlodar regions.