Blizzard, unseasonably warm weather forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cyclone will bring snow showers, blizzard and stiff wind to Kazakhstan in the upcoming days.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's weather service, snow and blizzard will hit western Kazakhstan tomorrow and then reach other regions of Kazakhstan on December 16-17. Wind gusting up to 15-25 mps will batter parts of the country as well. Meteorologists also predict that it will be unseasonably warm.