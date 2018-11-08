  • kz
    Blizzards, ice slick predicted in 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    19:27, 08 November 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather warnings for November 9 have been issued in Astana, three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Astana will see ice slick and a snowstorm caused by a 15-20 m/s northwesterly wind. Chances of storm are 95% to 100%.

    There will be icy roads in some areas of Akmola region. The northwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second. At night and in the morning, the wind speed will even reach 25 m/s.

    At night, North Kazakhstan region will see northwesterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. In the daytime, patchy fog, snowstorm, and 15-20 m/s strong wind are expected.

    As to Kostanay region, there will be patchy fog, blowing snow, icy roads, and northeasterly wind up to 15-20 m/s. Chances of storm range between 95% and 100%.

     

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
