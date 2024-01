ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation, mainly snowfall, fog, black ice and gusty wind, will be high in some parts of Kazakhstan on November 14-16, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard is forecast for some areas in northern Kazakhstan.



Kostanay region will see patches of fog on November 14. Fog is expected to blanket some parts of Kyzylorda region on November 14-16 as well.