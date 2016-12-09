  • kz
    Blizzards to grip Kazakhstan this weekend

    12:29, 09 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Snowfalls and blizzard will take hold of Kazakhstan this weekend, December 10-12, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    "Cyclones from Siberia will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan in the upcoming days. They will bring heavy snowfalls, blizzards and stiff western winds to the country," Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    However, meteorologists predict that after a short cold snap, warmer weather will come back to Kazakhstan.

