Blizzards to hit regions of Kazakhstan Jan 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Snowfalls, fog, ice slick, blizzard and wind speed increase will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan. Sunny weather will stay in northern regions only, Kazhydromet says.

Some areas of Atyrau region will be stricken by strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and blizzards. Fog and ice slick are expected there.

Fog, ice slick and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in parts of Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog, black ice and nighttime wind (15-20 m per s) are expected in some areas of Mangystau region.

Wind speed in some areas of Aktobe region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Snowdrift will hit parts of Akmola region.

Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region. Wind speed around Zhalanashkol will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will also blanket some areas of Karaganda region at night and in the daytime. Wind speed will reach 15-20 m per s there.

Fog and ice slick are forecast in parts of South Kazakhstan region.

Fog will overwhelm parts of Kostanay and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s, snow drift and fog are expected in the East Kazakhstan region.