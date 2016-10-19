Bloggers likely to enjoy same rights as mass media in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After registering as online media, bloggers in Kazakhstan will enjoy the same rights as mass media. Such provision, according to Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev, will be included into the draft law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of information and communications".

"The ministry realizes how important it is to create necessary conditions for those who operate in the media space unofficially. The bloggers actively cover events that occur in Kazakhstan. That is why the amended law will enable them to register voluntary as online media and exercise the same rights mass media enjoy in Kazakhstan," said Vice Minister of Information and Communications Alan Azhibayev speaking at the session of the ministry's staff on Wednesday.



"Of course, there will be a lot of discussions of the draft law in many formats and at levels. Presently, we are forming working groups that will study and discuss such provisions. We will take into account all comments and feedback we will get while developing the draft law," Vice Minister Azhibayev added.



Earlier Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev informed that the amended draft law will be submitted for the consideration of the Majilis in the first half of 2017.