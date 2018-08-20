Bloggers, travelers embark on expedition to Saryarka Steppe sites

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fourth Saryarka expedition under ‘Uly Dala Yeline Sayakhat" (The Journey to the Country of the Great Steppe') project has started from Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is organized by Kazakh Tourism National Company through the request of the Tourism Industry Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sport as part of the celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The Saryarka expedition is implemented by the Kazakhstan National Geographic Society.

The Saryarka expedition will last until September 4. Within 16 days the expedition team members will travel 4,595 km along the most interesting sites of Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions. The expedition team consists of travelers, television journalists and representatives of travel companies, foreign and Kazakhstani travel bloggers including Russian travel blogger Elena Khachina and Kazakh traveler and blogger Ulan Alimbek.

The expedition members will leave Astana for the Buiratau National Park located in Yereimentau district of Akmola region and Osakarov district of Karaganda region. Then the team will visit the Bayanaul National Park in Pavlodar region, the Karkaraly State National Park, the Kokshetau State National Natural Park, and the Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve.

"Each of these sites has its own unique atmosphere. For instance, Lake Tengiz located in the Korgalzhyn Reserve in 2000 entered the Living Lakes Network which includes the world's most unique lakes," said Nurzhan Algashov, Head of QazaqGeography's International and Scientific Projects Department.

The project covers six routes to the most crucial tourist clusters of the country, as well as eleven regions of Kazakhstan: "Pearls of the Tien Shan", "Altai - the Cradle of Civilization", "The Dzungarian Alatau", "Saryarka", "From Sea to Sea", and "The New Silk Road". "From Sea to Sea" through Kyzylorda, Aktobe and Mangistau regions and "The New Silk Road" through Turkestan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions will be the fifth and sixth routes, where the National Geographic Russia team will join the Kazakhstani members.

As a result, Kazakh TV Channel will launch a special TV program dedicated to the traveler attractions of the country. The official media partner of the expedition is Khabar Agency.