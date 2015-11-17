Blogging platform for students to be launched in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A blogging platform for students will be launched in Astana in the nearest future. The platform is called to unite all the students of the capital city, head of the youth resource center "Astana zhastary" Anuar Nurpeissov told.

A students' blogging platform called "University Media" will be launched in Astana in the nearest future. The platform will allow to accumulate the creative potential of the students of Astana, Astana.kz informs.

"The youth resource center called "Astana zhastary" was established with the support of the city administration of Astana in 2014. The main purpose of the center is to unite all students, young people, school students for promotion and development of youth initiatives, implementation of youth state programs and support of the youth. Now, the center is at the new stage of development. Thus, graduates who can't find a job can apply to the center for help," A. Nurpeissov said.

Besides, the center actively supports youth initiatives. People who have any ideas on improvement and development of the city can also reach out to the center to realize their ideas.