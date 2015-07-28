Blood donation campaign takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gratuitous blood donation campaign took place in Astana city.

The event has been attended by about 30 employees of "specialized high sports school" of Astana city administration office, as well as personnel of the sports complex "Kazakhstan". Currently, Kazakhstan sees an annual increase in the number of blood donors. On average, every year about 220 thousand people become donors. It is about 284 thousand donations per a year, according to the website of Astana city administration office. According to international expert organizations, in order to achieve self-sufficiency in safe blood and blood products, 1% of population must participate in blood donation. In Kazakhstan, the figure is 1.7 in average in the republic, in Astana - 5.4, which positively characterizes the level of donation. Over the past 6 months there have been transfused over 10 thousand liters of blood and blood products. 5202 patients received a transfusion of blood or blood components. President's address to people "Kazakhstan-2030" defined health and welfare of citizens as one of the key priority directions of the policy. President Nazarbayev has clearly identified the main challenge for the health care system, namely the transition to international standards. Blood Service is one of the major components of health care system. Its purpose is to ensure the quality and safety of transfusion therapy in peacetime and in emergency situations.