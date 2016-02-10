Blowing snow and stiff wind to batter Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog, blizzard, stiff wind and black ice are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today, February 10.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Mangystau, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists warm motorists and pedestrians to be careful since black ice will cover roads in Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

Blowing snow will persist in East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.