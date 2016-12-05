  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Blowing snow, black ice to paralyze roads in Kazakhstan

    13:17, 05 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy snowfall, blizzard, stiff western wind and black ice are expected in Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that blowing snow, poor visibility and black ice will make it also impossible to use roads in some regions of Kazakhstan on December 6-8.

    Southern cyclone will bring precipitation, mostly rain, fog and black ice, to southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. It will be unseasonably warm there.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!