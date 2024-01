ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Blowing snow has shut down several motorways in West Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakhavtodor.

Sections of the Kaztalovka-Zhanibek highway linking Kazakhstan with Russia, Obege-Bissen-Saikhin, and Uralsk-Taskala highway linking Kazakhstan with Russia were closed for all types of vehicles due to strong blizzard.