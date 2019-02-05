  • kz
    Blowing snow to pound most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    07:26, 05 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather will linger in most parts of Kazakhstan today, February 5. Heavy precipitation is forecast for mountainous areas of southern Kazakhstan. Only southwest of the country will enjoy nice wintery weather. Parts of the country will observe fog, black ice, blizzard, and gusty wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blowing snow will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Bleak wind will hit Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.

    Foggy conditions will persist in parts of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions.

    Meteorologists warn motorists in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Almaty regions of icy conditions on the roads.

