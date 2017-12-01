‘Blue Steel' U.S. Air Force Band to perform in 3 cities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Air Force Band Blue Steel is set to give concerts in Astana, Uralsk and Almaty on December 3-9, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the U.S. Embassy in Astana.

The band will perform in Astana on December 3. The concert will be held at the Keruen Mall at 7:00 p.m. Astana time. Entrance is free.



Members of the band reached out to music lovers in Kazakhstan via short Instagram video: "We are so excited and looking forward to coming to Kazakhstan. We are using music as a universal language to entertain, connect and inspire all around the world. We are super excited to learn about the Kazakh culture and have already started to learn a few Kazakh songs. If you have any recommendations of what we should see and do while we visit Astana, Uralsk and Almaty from December 3-9, please let us know."