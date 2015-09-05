Blue whale being rescued off coast of California

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A rescue effort has been mounted to free a blue whale apparently trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Southern California, Los Angeles County Fire Lifeguard spokesperson A.J. Lester said Friday, Kazinform cites CNN.

The whale appeared to be towing a line connected to a red buoy about 10 miles out to sea off Catalina, CNN affiliate KCBS reported.

Aerial photos showed a whale surfacing and then diving below the surface, taking a red buoy underwater, too.

The Coast Guard, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Los Angeles County Fire Lifeguard Division are involved in the rescue effort.

It was suspended temporarily overnight but was to be taken back up early Saturday, KCBS reported.