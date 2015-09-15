BMW CEO collapses during Frankfurt Motor Show

FRANKFURT. KAZINFORM - BMW AG was forced to end a press conference at the Frankfurt International Motor Show after Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger collapsed on stage, Bloomberg reports.

The CEO, 49, was escorted offstage by two assistants following the incident Tuesday, which took place shortly after the briefing started. Krueger is being treated by a doctor after the "moment of dizziness," BMW spokesman Maximilian Schoeberl said in a statement, adding that the CEO's condition is stable and he's recovering well. BMW, the world's biggest maker of luxury cars, is presenting a revamped version of its top-of-the-line 7-Series sedan at the Frankfurt show. Krueger was making his first appearance at the biennial trade event as BMW's chief. He took the top post at the Munich-based carmaker in May. Krueger hadn't been feeling well Tuesday morning before the press conference, Schoeberl said. The incident happened after the CEO returned from recent trips abroad, the spokesman said. A roundtable briefing with journalists scheduled for mid-morning will take place as planned, with Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner filling in for Krueger.