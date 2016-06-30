Boarding house for kids with cancer to be built in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A boarding house for children with cancer and their parents is set to be built in Almaty city soon.

The Almaty city administration and U-Partners LLP signed a corresponding memorandum to build the boarding house that will become a part of the Pediatrics and Pediatric Surgery Research Center.



"The new facility will cover an area of 3,000 square meters and will be constructed with the help of private investors. The government renders all-round support to Kazakhstani entrepreneurs these days and we are delighted to see that they give back," akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the signing ceremony on Thursday.



General director of U-Partners Zhanat Rakhmani said that children with cancer have nowhere to stay while they undergo treatment in Almaty and the company made a decision to build the boarding house to solve this problem.



It was added that it will take up to 14 months to make this wonderful project a reality.