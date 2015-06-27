Bob Arum: Bradley can fight Golovkin at 154

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of Top Rank promotion company Bob Arum believes that boxers Timothy Bradley and Gennady Golovkin can fight at 154 pounds, Vesti.kz says.

"I don't think that [ex-two division world champion] Bradley can fight at 160, because that would make him too slow. But I think he can add a few pounds and fight at 154 pounds, if Golovkin would agree to come down to that weight," Arum told Boxingscene.com. Earlier Arum claimed that Bradley who will face off with undefeated Jessie Vargas in California tonight can fight any top fighter. Meanwhile, WBA (Super), WBC (Interim) and IBO middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin is looking for an opponent for his next fight.