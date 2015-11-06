Bob Arum: Golovkin can be challenged only in super middleweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - CEO of Top Rank promotion company Bob Arum believes that WBA/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin can be challenged only if he goes up to super middleweight division, championat.com.

"I think that Golovkin can only be challenged by going up to 168. I would like to see him fight our fighter Gilberto Ramirez who is fighting in Vegas at the Cosmopolitan on November 20. If he wins that fight he will fight the winner of Abraham and Murray, and if he wins that fight he has agreed already to fight Golovkin and that would be a hell of a fight," Arum said in an interview with Boxingscene.com.