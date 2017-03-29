  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Bob Dylan finally agrees to accept Nobel Prize for Literature

    17:22, 29 March 2017
    Photo: None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Bob Dylan will finally accept his Nobel Prize for Literature in Stockholm this weekend, the academy has announced, BBC reported.    

    The American singer was awarded the prize in October but failed to travel to pick up the award, or deliver the lecture that is required to receive the 8m kroner ($910,000) prize.

    The academy said it would meet Dylan in private in the Swedish capital, where he is giving two concerts.

    He will not lecture in person but is expected to send a taped version.

    If he does not deliver a lecture by June, he would have to forfeit the prize money.

    Read more 

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!