Bob Dylan: Nobel Literature Prize left me speechless

LONDON. KAZINFORM US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan says he accepts his Nobel Prize in literature, ending a silence since being awarded the prize earlier this month.

He said the honour had left him "speechless", the Nobel Foundation said in a statement.

The foundation said it had not yet been decided if the singer would attend the awards ceremony in December.

However, Dylan reportedly told a UK newspaper he intended to pick up the award in person "if at all possible".

The award to the star was announced on 13 October "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition".



Read more at BBC