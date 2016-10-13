Bob Dylan wins Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - The 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

The Swedish Academy's permanent secretary, Sara Danius, said Dylan, 75, "is a great poet in the English-speaking tradition." She drew parallels between his work and that of ancient Greek poets Homer and Sappho, CNN reports.



"If you look back, far back, 2,500 years or so, you discover Homer and Sappho and they wrote poetic texts that were meant to be listened to, that were meant to be performed, often with instruments -- and it's the same way with Bob Dylan," she said.



Although Dylan is not in the established canon of literary writers, Danius praised his creative output over five decades, including his constant reinvention of himself.



Asked where those unfamiliar with Dylan's work should start, Danius recommended his 1966 album Blonde on Blonde, saying it contained "many examples of his brilliant way of rhyming."



The award will certainly be a surprise for some. An article published in the New Republic on October 6 was headlined: "Who Will Win the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature? Not Bob Dylan, that's for sure."



At that point, Dylan was given odds of 50/1 by bookmaker Ladbrokes to win the prize.



Bookmakers' favorites for 2016 included Japanese author Haruki Murakami, American novelist Philip Roth and Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong'o but the actual list of nominees will be kept secret for 50 years.



His award will be welcomed by legions of fans around the world.



