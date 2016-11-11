  • kz
    Bochenski - best foreign top-scorer in KHL history

    07:53, 11 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani forward of Astana's Barys Hockey Club Brandon Bochenski has scored 2 goals (1+1) in a match vs. Bratislava's Slovan and was recognized the best foreign top-scorer in the KHL history, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Bochenski has scored 365 goals in total (150+215) in 366 matches.

    Bochenski is the fifth bombardier in the KHL history after Vadim Shipachyov (410), Danis Zaripov (512), Alexander Radulov (581) and Sergey Mozyakin (668), Kazinform refers to Sports.kz. 

