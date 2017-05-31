Bochenski comments on playing career end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Brandon Bochenski announced the end of his ice hockey playing career on May 30. He stood for Barys starting 2010.

In the KHL, Brandon spent 399 matches in which scored 397 points (160 goals, 237 passes). This result allowed him to become the best foreign goalscorer in the history of the league, sports.kz reports.

Playing for Kazakh National Team, Bochenski earned 12 points (5+7) in 15 matches.

"To all those who supported me and my family over the last 13 years, thank you and God bless. My hockey career took me all over the world. I learned a lot more as a man from my stumbles than I did my successes. I am very excited to start a new chapter in my life and spend more time with those who matter most!", Bochenski posted on Facebook.