Bodies of 21 people found after boat capsizes off Turkey

AYVALIK. KAZINFORM - Three children among dead after boat full of people trying to reach Greek island of Lesbos apparently capsizes

Refugees on board a dinghy approach Lesbos on 2 January. Coastguards are searching for survivors after another boat (not pictured) capsized, Kazinform refers to the Guardian.

Turkey's gendarmerie says it has found the bodies of 21 people, three of them children, at two separate locations on the Aegean coast after their boat apparently capsized as they tried to reach the Greek island of Lesbos.

Eleven of the bodies were discovered on the shoreline in the district of Ayvalik, while 10 others were found in the district of Dikili, a gendarmerie official in the local headquarters said.

A coastguard official said three boats and a helicopter were searching for survivors.