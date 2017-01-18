Bodies of Boeing 747 crew members handed over to Turkish Embassy employees

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bodies of four members of the Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo jet which crashed near Manas Airports of Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, have been handed over to the representatives of the Turkish Embassy. The crew members will be transferred to their homeland in the nearest time, RIA Novosti reported.

On Monday morning, Boeing 747-400 of a Turkish company crashed into Dacha-Suu settlement near the airport. All four crew members and 32 local residents were killed in the accident. A group of international experts including six members of the Interstate Aviation Committee is working at the site.

“The bodies of four crew members have been handed over from the Republican Forensic Examination Center to the employees of the Turkish Embassy for sending them to homeland,” a representative of the Kyrgyz Government said.