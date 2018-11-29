Bodies of Kazakhstanis killed in Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk road accident to be brought home today

AKTIBE. KAZINFORM The bodies of the Kazakhstanis killed in the road accident on Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk highway, will be brought to Kazakhstan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As reported, the accident took place November 28 on Orenburg-Sol-Iletsk highway, near Elshanka settlement in Russia's Orenburg region, when MAN truck collided with Volkswagen Sharan. 5 of 7 passengers of Volkswagen (all from Kazakhstan) died on the spot, while two others were taken to a hospital of Sol-Iletsk with serious injuries. Those killed in the accident were from Aktobe (3) and Kyzylorda (2) regions.



Aktobe region's Emergencies Department launched a hotline to search for families of the accident victims.



"The victims were identified. Their relatives have already left for Orenburg to bring the bodies. We cannot say exactly what caused the accident. We found a large amount of money on the accident site. The passengers were going to Orenburg from Aktobe," deputy chief of the regional emergencies department Kairat Kassym says.



Miras Tanirbergenov, brother of Serik Kuanov who died in the accident, says witnesses saw that the car crossed into the oncoming lane and smashed into the truck. "No one could stop the car, weather conditions were too bad," he said.