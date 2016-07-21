Bodies of Lyubov, Marina and little Silviya Panchenko killed in terrorist attack in Nice delivered to Pavlodar city today

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Bodies of Lyubov, Marina and little Silviya Panchenko killed in the terrorist attack in Nice have been delivered by plane to Pavlodar city today at 2:05 pm.

Leonid Panchenko was on the plane with the bodies of his wife, daughter and granddaughter transported to Pavlodar as well as the husband of Marina Panchenko, the citizen of Turkey. The other family members and family friends were waiting for the plane in the airport.

As it was informed, the memorial service will be held in Pavlodar city tomorrow at 11 am.

Earlier it was reported that Lyubov Panchenko came to Nice to visit her daughter Marina and granddaughter Silviya. On July 14 they went to the Promenade des Anglais where the crowd was celebrating the Bastille Day and never returned home.