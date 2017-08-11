Bodies of woman and her two toddler daughters found in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The bodies of a woman and two little girls were found in one of the single-family homes in Ulken Naryn village, Katonkaragay District, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The police received a call at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Immediately after that the task force headed for the scene.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the female resident of Ulken Naryn village was 34 years old, while the youngest of the daughters was less than a year. The bodies were found with signs of violent death. However, many social media users suggested it was a suicide.

According to the press service of the East Kazakhstan Department of Internal Affairs, the ballisticians are conducting an investigation and a number of examinations at the scene. The criminal case was launched.

The police do not comment on the suicide theory.