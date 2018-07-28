Body of 7yo missing boy found

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The body of the boy, aged 7, last seen on July 14, was found in the mountains of Almaty region, Kazinform reports.



"The body of the boy, born in 2011, was found on July 27 at 05:40 p.m. in the highlands 8 km away from Yntymak village. Police, soldiers and local people searched for the boy for 13 days," official representative of the emergency situations committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry Ruslan Imanjulov said.



As earlier reported, on July 14 a group of little boys went to the Kishi Saz summer pastures southwards Yntymak village. The same evening the youngest boy, a native of Almaty city, went missing there.