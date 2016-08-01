Body of Latvian climber handed over to police in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Rescuers of the national rescue team of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan handed over the body of the Latvian climber, who died in the mountains of Almaty, to the police, official representative of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Ruslan Imankulov informed.

"The national rescue team of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan received a call about a climber who fell down the cliff during the ascent to Pioneer Peak. The climber was a Latvian citizen," Ruslan Imankulov informed.

"The rescue team reacted to the call at 12:45 pm, and seven members of the team departed for the location. At 1:20 pm, the information about the death of the climber was confirmed. The rescue team transported the body to the memorial at Tuyuksu camp. Policemen of Medeu district met the rescue team at the camp, where the body of the climber was hended over to the police at 5:10 pm," the statement reads.