    Body of little boy found in Almaty city

    17:00, 15 June 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A lifeless body of a 9-month-old child has been found in a river in Almaty city.

    According to spokesperson of the Almaty department of internal affairs Mrs. Saltanat Azirbek, the little boy's body was discovered 100 meters away from a dam.

    The boy drowned on June 14 during a tragic accident in Alma Arasan gorge.

    According to reports, the boy's sister wanted to take a photo with her little brother that day. The 15-year-old girl was holding the boy when she fell into the water by accident. Unfortunately, the baby drowned and his body was found only on Wednesday.

    Almaty Incidents Accidents News
