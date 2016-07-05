Body of missing American student found in Rome

ROME. KAZINFORM - The case of an American university student missing in Rome is being treated as a criminal investigation following the discovery of his body Monday, his brother told CNN.

University of Wisconsin-Madison student Beau Solomon, 19, had just arrived in Italy on Thursday for summer study abroad at John Cabot University.



His roommate reported him missing Friday after he failed to show up for orientation, according to a statement from John Cabot. The roommate said he lost contact with Solomon about 1 a.m. at a bar and had not seen him since.



The university alerted police, starting a search.



"John Cabot University is deeply saddened to announce that the body of Beau Solomon, the missing American visiting student, has been found in the Tiber River. We express our most heartfelt condolences to the Solomon family and to all those who loved Beau," the school said in a statement.



His brother, Jake Solomon, confirmed the news.



Solomon was from Spring Green, Wisconsin. He just completed his first year of study as a personal finance major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the School of Human Ecology, the university said in a statement. He previously studied at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Richland.



Chancellor Rebecca Blank said his death is being treated as a criminal investigation.



"All of us at UW--Madison are greatly saddened by this loss. Beau was a bright and caring young man who lived the Wisconsin Idea through his work at Badger Boys State and his desire to travel and experience other cultures," Blank said in a statement.



"Our hearts go out to Beau's family and friends at this difficult time. UW-Madison is working with John Cabot University and with American and Italian authorities to assist Beau's family and to support the investigation into his death."



Source: CNN